Saints' Michael Thomas, Tedd Ginn Jr. Troll Rams on Twitter During Super Bowl Loss

"Y’all better score more then 3 points in that new stadium," Thomas wrote on Twitter.   

By Kaelen Jones
February 03, 2019

When the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII, perhaps the only people more excited about the result than folks in New England were Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas and Tedd Ginn Jr. 

The Saints were at home after losing to the Rams in the NFC Championship, in due part because of a botched no-call that prevented New Orleans from sealing a win.

Celebrate the Patriots' Super Bowl win with Sports Illustrated's commemorative package

As Los Angeles lost 13–3 in Sunday's title game, Thomas mocked the Rams for their performance. "Y’all better score more then 3 points in that new stadium," he wrote in one tweet.

Ginn also got in a few digs at Los Angeles, breaking a two-month stretch of silence on Twitter to share his thoughts.

Perhaps the Saints can find some vindication in the Rams' defeat. New Orleans opened with 8-1 odds to win the Super Bowl next year; the same odds as Los Angeles.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message