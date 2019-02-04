New Orleans Times-Picayune Publishes Front Page: 'Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?'

The paper's underwhelming front page perfectly captures Super Bowl LIII's lack of excitement. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 04, 2019

The New England Patriots won the Super Bowl, but the city of New Orleans may have won the night with a Saint-less front page reaction to Super Bowl LIII.

Following the Patriots' 13–3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Timothy Givens of the New Orleans Times-Picayune shared Monday's front page on social media. The full-page layout features a lot of white around the words "Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?" At the very bottom of the page, a second headline reads, "Super Boring."

While the Rams and Patriots faced off in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history, Saints fans participated in a day-long citywide protest of the game in the wake of the team's controversial loss in the NFC Championship game.

Celebrate the Patriots' Super Bowl win with Sports Illustrated's commemorative package

The Rams stunned the New Orleans Saints 26–23 in overtime in that contest after a late, blatant pass interference against the Rams went uncalled. While the non-call was not reviewable, NFL senior vice president of officiating reportedly told Saints coach Sean Payton afterward that the penalty should have been issued.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune has been known to publish blunt front pages in the past, including last year's "Expletive. Expletive. Expletive" reaction to the Saints' loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs.

Super Bowl LIII marked the Patriots' sixth championship win in franchise history and their third in the last five years.

