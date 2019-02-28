Johnny Manziel has been offered a chance to work out for teams in the Alliance of American Football, league chairman Tom Dundon told USA Today.

Dundon said the AAF and Manziel's camp have been in touch since the Canadian Football League banned Manziel on Wednesday. He said it is not immediately clear whether Manziel would accept the offer to work out.

On Wednesday, the Montreal Alouettes releaesed Manziel, and the CFL announced it was barring Manziel after violating the conditions of his agreement with the league.

Manziel, who signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in May 2018, started eight games for the Alouettes after he was traded to the team in July.

Prior to joining the CFL, the former Heisman Trophy winner played two seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. However, inconsistent play and a string of off field issues, including a domestic assault charge against him that was later dismissed, lead to the Browns cutting Manziel in 2016.

During his two seasons in the NFL, Manziel appeared in 14 games. He threw 1,675 yards for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.