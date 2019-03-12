Baker Mayfield, Tyrann Mathieu and More React to Giants Trading Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns

Cleveland sent two draft picks and Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in return.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 12, 2019

The Giants traded star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a first-round and third-round draft pick and safety Jabrill Peppers on Tuesday night.

Beckham spent the first five seasons of his career with New York, who selected the wideout with 12th pick of the 2014 NFL draft. He caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns through 59 games during his Giants tenure. The 26-year-old receiver publicly vocalized his frustrations with the Giants' offense last season and was especially critical of quarterback Eli Manning.

Following the Giants' 5–11 finish, Beckham posted a cryptic emoji message on Twitter after it was predicted he could be dealt during the offseason. Early reports on Tuesday indicated an AFC North team was in the hunt, and news broke Tuesday night that Beckham was on his way to Cleveland.

Several NFL players took to social media to react to the news.

 

 

