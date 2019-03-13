Watch: Kim Jones Shares Personal Story About Odell Beckham Jr. After Trade to Browns

Screenshot via @KimJonesSports

NFL Network reporter Kim Jones shared a personal story on Odell Beckham Jr. after the Giants wide receiver was sent to the Browns. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 13, 2019

NFL Network reporter Kim Jones shared a personal story on Odell Beckham Jr. after the Giants wide receiver was sent to the Browns in a deal for Jabrill Peppers and draft picks on Tuesday. 

While Beckham Jr. has been portrayed as having a colorful personality that's hard to manage and "too much of a pain in the a--," Jones shared a different side of the player.

Jones suffered an aortic dissection, which involved a tear in one of her arteries, during a Redskins practice in Nov. 2018. Jones underwent emergency surgery in Falls Church, Va. shortly after the incident and stayed in the hospital for nearly two weeks. She missed 46 days of work and returned to the Jets on Dec. 31 when she got a text that night from Beckham Jr. 

He shared an old video of Jones interviewing him with the words "I'm so happy I will still get to see you in 2019."

Jones, who has been with NFL Network since 2012, said this is the Beckham she hopes the world will get to know in Cleveland. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message