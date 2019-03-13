NFL Network reporter Kim Jones shared a personal story on Odell Beckham Jr. after the Giants wide receiver was sent to the Browns in a deal for Jabrill Peppers and draft picks on Tuesday.

While Beckham Jr. has been portrayed as having a colorful personality that's hard to manage and "too much of a pain in the a--," Jones shared a different side of the player.

Jones suffered an aortic dissection, which involved a tear in one of her arteries, during a Redskins practice in Nov. 2018. Jones underwent emergency surgery in Falls Church, Va. shortly after the incident and stayed in the hospital for nearly two weeks. She missed 46 days of work and returned to the Jets on Dec. 31 when she got a text that night from Beckham Jr.

He shared an old video of Jones interviewing him with the words "I'm so happy I will still get to see you in 2019."

A personal note on the Odell Beckham Jr I know. Wishing @obj much success with the #Browns. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/nmmh4elbGJ — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 13, 2019

Jones, who has been with NFL Network since 2012, said this is the Beckham she hopes the world will get to know in Cleveland.