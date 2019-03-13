The Giants sent shockwaves throughout the NFL on Tuesday night when they shipped WR Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns. New York received a pair of draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers in Monday's trade, but the deal reportedly had some ulterior motives.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported on Wednesday that New York's trade of the three-time Pro Bowler was "absolutely not a football decision" and potential distractions in the locker room drove the Giants to deal with Cleveland.

"[Beckham] had become too much of a pain in the ass," a "source familiar with the situation" told Vacchiano. "And there was a real fear that eventually it would get worse."

Beckham brought a slew of headlines to the Meadowlands. He was caught on video with a model and what appeared to be a white powder in a Paris hotel room in March 2018, and in October 2018, Beckham criticized New York's offense in an interview with ESPN. There was also Beckham's battle – and subsequent reconciliation—with a kicking net on New York's sideline, and an explosive fight with Josh Norman.

But despite the antics, Beckham was one of the NFL's premiere producers in his five seasons with the Giants. The LSU product has tallied 390 receptions and 44 touchdowns in 59 games, ranking third in yards per game among active players since entering the league in 2013.

New York finished last in the NFC East at 5–11 in 2018. The Giants are 31–49 since they drafted Beckham in 2014.