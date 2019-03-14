Broncos general manager John Elway reportedly said that he thinks that Joe Flacco is just now entering his prime, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.

Denver recently acquired Flacco, 34, from the Ravens in an offseason trade. His addition saw the Broncos move on from Case Keenum, who was shipped to Washington.

Why Joe Flacco? I asked John Elway that very question yesterday. Here’s what he told me. pic.twitter.com/hPiO5Z5u6o — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 14, 2019

As Palmer notes, Flacco, named Super Bowl XLVII MVP, will be reunited with offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, who held the same role when the two were in Baltimore in 2014. Elway reportedly believes their partnership could see Flacco reach his peak potential. Denver will run a play-action heavy offensive scheme that the club thinks will cater to the signal-caller's skill set. Additionally, the Broncos are pleased with Flacco's contract situation, as he doesn't have any money guaranteed beyond the 2019 season.

Flacco is entering his 12th season in the league. Last year, he started nine games (4–5) for Baltimore prior to being benched in favor of 2018 first-round pick Lamar Jackson. The Ravens went on to win the AFC North at 10–6, but lost in the wild-card round to the Chargers.

Elway will host an introductory press conference for Flacco on Friday.