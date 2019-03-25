Agent Drew Rosenhaus told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that 2017 second-round pick Malik McDowell has been cleared by independent doctors to return to football nearly two years after an ATV accident kept him off the field.

McDowell was the third pick by the Seahawks in the second round after three strong years at Michigan State.

In July 2017, McDowell was involved in an ATV accident that was going to keep him out of that season. He missed the entire 2018 season.

The Seahawks released McDowell this month after he was moved to the non-football list last July. No team claimed him off waivers.

McDowell has visited with the Cowboys since his release, but David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports the team was still trying to determine whether he was actually read to return prior to Rosenhaus's comments from Monday.