Michael Irvin Announced His Throat Cancer Tests Came Back '100% Clean'

Michael Irvin announced earlier this week he underwent tests for throat cancer after dealing with issues for months.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 31, 2019

Michael Irvin announced Sunday that he does not have throat cancer after getting results back from the testing he underwent last week.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver previously posted about spending two days in a Los Angeles hospital to get tests completed on his throat after issues persisted for months after he lost his voice following the Cowboys win over the Saints on Nov. 29.

The 53-year-old Irvin mentioned last week that his father died of throat cancer at 51.

Former teammate Emmitt Smith showed his love for Irvin on Sunday after news came in that Irvin was cancer free.

Irvin was elected into the Hall of Famer in 2007 in recognition of a 12-year career that included three Super Bowls, five Pro Bowls, 750 catches, 11,904 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns.

He currently serves as an analyst for NFL Network.

