Report: Browns Trade DE Emmanuel Ogbah to Chiefs for CB Eric Murray

Emmanuel Ogbah started all 40 games he played for the Browns over the last three seasons.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 01, 2019

The Browns are moving on from 2016 second-round pick Emmanuel Ogbah and have agreed to trade him to the Chiefs for cornerback Eric Murray, according to multiple reports.

Ogbah started all 40 games that he played for Cleveland since he was drafted out of Oklahoma State. The defensive end has 12.5 sacks on his career, including three last season. He also nearly doubled his total of career pass deflections when he had eight this past season after only having nine his first two years combined.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier on Monday that Ogbah did not appear at the Browns' offseason program in anticipation of this move.

The Chiefs were in need of additional pass rushers after releasing defensive end Justin Houston earlier in the offseason, making way for the four-time Pro Bowler to sign with the Colts. They also traded 2018 Pro Bowler Dee Ford to the 49ers in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick.

Murray was selected in the fourth round in 2016 and started a career-high nine games last season for the Chiefs.

