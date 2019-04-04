The New York Jets unveiled their new jerseys on Thursday afternoon.

The team shared a photo of three iterations of the new look including an all-black option in addition to brighter green and white home and away combinations. All three versions feature a more simplistic style than their predecessors.

Replacing the former Jets patch is the phrase "New York," which sits above a player's number on the new jerseys.

The beginning of a new legacy.#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/oaGidDB65B — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 4, 2019

Actor JB Smoove narrated the release video, which showcases the Gotham Green, Spotlight White and Stealth Black combinations.

The next generation of New York Jets football starts now.#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/dltSD95GkV — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 4, 2019

The Jets finished the 2018 season at 4–12, good for fourth in the AFC East, under rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. New York signed former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal this offseason to boost the team's offense.