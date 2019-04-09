Packers Aaron Rodgers appeared hampered by a knee injury during a Week 1 victory over the Bears. And now, we know why.

Rodgers suffered a tibial plateau fracture and sprained MCL in his knee during the second quarter of Green Bay's win, he told reporters on Tuesday.

Rodgers, who managed to walk off the field after sustaining the injury, was carted off to the locker room. He returned to the contest for the Packers' opening drive of the second half and led them to come back from a 20–0 deficit to pull off a stunning 24–23 victory.

However, Rodgers's knee ailment persisted throughout the season. He wore a brace over the injured knee and even suffered a setback in his rehab during the season. Nonetheless, Rodgers started all 16 games for Green Bay in 2018.

During an interview with NFL Network, Rodgers said that he would decline to undergo surgery on his knee during the offseason.