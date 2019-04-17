Bears, Raiders to Face Off at Tottenham's New Stadium to Headline NFL's Five International Games

By Charlotte Carroll
April 17, 2019

The NFL announced its international slate of games Wednesday, with the Bears and Raiders headlining the five matchups. 

The two teams will be the first NFL teams to face off at Tottenham’s newly constructed stadium on Oct. 6. The matchup will pit Bears star Khalil Mack against former coach Jon Gruden, who traded Mack to the Bears in a record deal last season. Oakland now boasts star receiver Antonio Brown after a Steelers trade. 

There will be four total games in London with one game in Mexico. The Chiefs will get another chance to play at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca this season after last year's matchup against the Rams was moved due to field conditions.  

Check out the full schedule below: 

10/6: Bears v. Raiders, Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET

10/13: Panthers v. Bucs, Tottenham, 9:30 a.m. ET

10/27: Bengals v. Rams, Wembley, 1 p.m. ET

11/3: Texans v. Jags, Wembley, 9:30 a.m. ET

11/18: Chiefs v. Chargers, Azteca, 8:15 ET

The rest of the NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night. 

