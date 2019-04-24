Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, said Wednesday that she had returned to the hospital for overnight observation after struggling to taper off steroids following her brain tumor surgery last week.

In a post on her Instagram account, Stafford said she was suffering from "pain and massive headaches" after undergoing surgery and decided to seek help.

"The pain got so far ahead of me I couldn't keep anything down," Stafford wrote in the post. "Including meds. I ended up in the ER very early this morning, back on steroids and pain medication. At first I felt like I had failed, like I couldn't handle it. But what I really failed at was listening to my own body. A lesson I feel like I am going to have to keep reminding myself of."

Stafford was diagnosed with a benign tumor in March and received an MRI last month after experiencing diziness and bouts of vertigo.

Kelly and the Matthew Stafford have three daughters. They started dating at Georgia where she was a cheerleader and he was the star of the football team. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft and has spent his entire career with the Lions.