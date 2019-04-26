Former Colts punter Pat McAfee followed ex-teammate Reggie Wayne's lead on Friday night, trolling Titans fans as he announced Indianapolis' third-round pick at the NFL draft in Nashville.

"Hello Nashville, I'm not going to say a single word about the Tennessee Titans record against the Indianapolis Colts because I was a punter, and there is no reason for me to talk about that," McAfee said. "With that being said, we did not punt much against the Tennessee Titans, so you probably have no clue who I am to begin with."

McAfee then went on to announce Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke as Indianapolis' pick.

McAfee played his entire eight-year career with the Colts from 2009-16. He led the league in yards per punt in his final season in the NFL.