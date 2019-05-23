Jets Head Coach Adam Gase Calls Le'Veon Bell Trade Rumors 'Ridiculous

Gase was reportedly upset over former Jets GM Mike Maccagnan signing Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal in March. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 23, 2019

Jets head coach Adam Gase dismissed speculation regarding a potential trade of running back Le'Veon Bell on Thursday and called the idea, "ridiculous," according to ESPN's Rich Cimini

New York signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal on March 13, which came just two months after Gase was named head coach. Gase was reportedly unhappy giving any running back such a large contract. The decision was largely made by ownership and former general manager Mike Maccagnan, per the New York Daily News' Manish Metta

"Whether or not we disagreed on anything financially, that's a completely different story than the person or the player," Gase said at the Jets' practice facility in Florham Park, N.J. "That's where a lot of this gets misconstrued. Le'Veon Bell is a great player. He's a good person."

Gase is likely to have a greater role in personnel decisions moving forward. Maccagnan was fired on May 15 and Gase has been selected to lead the search for a new general manager. 

The Jets finished last in the AFC East in 2018 at 4–12 before selecting Alabama DL Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 pick in April's NFL draft. New York has not reached the postseason since 2010. 

Gase joins the Jets after three seasons as the Dolphins head coach. He went 23–25 with Miami, reaching the postseason in 2016. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message