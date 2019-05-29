Giants rookie Corey Ballentine made his debut at New York's OTAs on Tuesday one month after suffering gunshot wounds in an off-campus shooting in Topeka, Kan.

The Washburn alum appeared in the Giants' 11-on-11 defensive drills, working with New York's third-team defense, according to USA Today's Art Stapleton.

"He’s doing what he can do. Last week he did a little bit more in individual work and today he finally got his first team reps," Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said on Tuesday. "He looks good moving around and he gets better each day."

Ballentine was selected in the sixth round of April's NFL draft after tallying 186 tackles and five interceptions in four seasons with Washburn. He is the third rookie in New York's seconday in 2019, joining first-round pick DeAndre Baker and fourth round pick Julian Love.

The Giants finished last in the NFC East in 2018 at 5–11. New York selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft.