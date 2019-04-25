The Giants improved on their dismal 2017 season in 2018, going 5–11 for two more wins than the year prior but missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

New York's season was led by running back Saquon Barkley, who the team selected with the second pick in the 2018 draft. The Penn State product went on to win Rookie of the Year honors after leading the NFL with 2,028 scrimmage yards.

After signing Odell Beckham Jr., to a five-year, $95 million deal going into the 2018 season, the Giants traded their star wide receiver to the Browns this offseason in a deal that also sent pass rusher Olivier Vernon to Cleveland. With the sixth selection in this year's draft, New York has another shot to draft some young talent as the team looks for continued improvement in Pat Shurmur's second season as head coach.

We're breaking down each of the Giants' selections in this year's NFL draft—including grades from The MMQB's Andy Benoit—as well as providing a full list of New York's picks, which will be updated as the draft continues.

