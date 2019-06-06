Jermaine Kearse Signs One-Year, $1.3 Million Deal With Lions

Kearse turned 29 in February and is coming off of a disappointing season with the Jets.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 06, 2019

Veteran free-agent wide receiver Jermaine Kearse has signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, the team announced. The deal is reportedly worth $1.35 million with a maximum value of $2.3 million that includes $350,000 guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kearse, 29, finished the 2018 season with just 37 receptions for 371 yards and a touchdown with the Jets. He played 63% of offensive snaps but did not see many looks, leaving him feeling like he "got put on the backburner" by then-offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates.

Kearse joined the Jets in 2017 after being traded from Seattle, where he was best known for his postseason 31 catches for 493 yards and six scores. In his first year with the team, Kearse set career highs for catches (65) and yards (810).

Kearse joins Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola on Detroit's depth chart at wide receiver.

The Lions finished the season last in the NFC North with a record of 6–10.

