Jets running back Le'Veon Bell downplayed rumors that his new coach didn't want to sign him, saying his relationship with Adam Gase is "great."

Last month, multiple outlets—including the New York Daily News and NFL.com—reported that Gase felt Bell's price tag of $13 million per year was too high. Bell signed a four-year contract with New York this offseason after sitting out all last season as a member of the Steelers.

"Maybe he just feels like, 'Dang, maybe we could've got more great players.' I don't know," Bell said Tuesday, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. "What I'm saying is, me and him, our relationship is great."

Gase likewise joined the Jets this offseason after he was fired by the Dolphins at the end of the season. Over three years in Miami, his teams went 23–25, including a 10–6 mark and playoff berth in 2016.

Bell, who sat out the 2018 season because of a contract dispute, rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns the previous season, making first-team All-Pro. His new contract with the Jets is for $52 million over four seasons.

The Jets, who fired previous head coach Todd Bowles last October and general manager Mike Maccagnan last month, finished last season 4–12.