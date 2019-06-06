Patriots quarterback Tom Brady clarified on Thursday why he was filing for the trademark protection of "Tom Terrific."

The news upset Mets fans who are used to knowing Hall of Famer and three-time Cy Young winner Tom Seaver as "Tom Terrific."

Brady said at the Patriots three-day minicamp it was a misunderstanding based around him not liking the nickname.

"It’s unfortunate," Brady said. "I was actually trying to do something—because I didn’t like the nickname—and I wanted to make sure no one used it, cause some people wanted to use it. I was trying to keep people from using it and then it got spun around to something different than what it was. Good lesson learned and try to do things a little different in the future."

"Well, I didn’t want people to associate me with that," the 42-year-old Brady said. "That’s something I didn’t want to have happen. I don’t like the nickname, I don’t like when people give me nice compliments – certainly that, it wasn't something I was trying to do out of any disrespect, ill manner or anything like that."

Brady, who earned his sixth Super Bowl ring this season, said he no plans to merchandise using the name.