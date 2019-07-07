Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield married Emily Wilkinson over the weekend, which he shared in an Instagram video.

The couple tied the knot, and while they haven't shared photos of the ceremony yet, the two separately confirmed their wedding in the video and in Wilkinson's Instagram story.

Wilkinson wrote, "IM MARRIED," on a screenshot of her phone as she received a phone call from Mayfield. In the days leading up to the wedding, Wilkinson counted down to the big day on her Instagram with posts.

The two announced their engagement in June 2018. It was shortly after Mayfield, 24, was drafted No. 1 by Cleveland.

Mayfield will back with the Browns this season after going 310-for-486 for 27 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and 3,725 yards in his rookie season.