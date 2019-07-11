Hue Jackson Eyes New Coaching Job After Disastrous Browns Tenure

Jackson posted a 3–36 record in three years with the Browns, including an 0–16 season in 2017.

By Michael Shapiro
July 11, 2019

Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson is attempting to re-enter the coaching ranks less than a year after being fired by Cleveland in October 2018. 

“Oh, yeah, I mean I think I can [coach again],” Jackson said on 102.5 WFNZ in Charlotte on Wednesday. “I mean, just because the situation in Cleveland [didn’t work out] doesn’t mean that you can’t coach. There’s a lot of great coaches who came before me that coached there and went on and did great things. Sometimes, the situation is different."

Jackson left Cleveland midway through the 2018 season after a three-year run with the Browns. He sported a 3–36 record, including an 0–16 campaign in 2017. But Jackson doesn't consider his poor record to be indicative of his coaching job in Cleveland. 

"I think during those times, it was probably some of the best coaching I did contrary to what people think, because you’re always doing anything and everything you can to find a way to win,” Jackson said. “Now, whether it happens or not, that’s not up to me sometimes. Again, I think I learned a lot.”

The Browns finished the season in impressive fashion as Jackson served as an assistant in Cincinnati after his firing. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Browns to a 7–8–1 record, including five wins in the last seven games of the season. 

Jackson coached the Raiders for one season before joining Cleveland. He went 8–8 with the Raiders in 2011. 

