In Monday's Hot Clicks, we celebrate the disaster that is the 2017 Cleveland Browns.
Browns complete perfect season and more NFL news
Happy New Years! And congrats to Buffalo for making the playoffs after a slight 17-year drought. Stay on top of all the coaching moves in our Black Monday Blog and be sure to read Peter King's MMQB. Some other items you may have missed: The Bills are sending the Bengals wings for beating Baltimore ... Patriots cornerback Johnson Bademosi had the greatest NFL flop of all time ... Eagles punter Donnie Jones will never live this down ... Bill Belichick is a mad genius (example No. 693) ... Dolphins-Bills left one player in tears ... Last and most important, congrats to the good people of Cleveland on the Browns' 0–16 season.
Most inspirational sports stories of 2017
All of these are pretty incredible. The guy learning his wife was a kidney match from a customized baseball card is my favorite.
If an Old Fashioned as you drink of choice, don't watch this
Good work by Barstool on exposing this debacle.
Top 10 wrestlers of the year
John Cena? Kenny Omega? Roman Reigns? Find out who Sports Illustrated chose as its wrestler of the year.
Poor guy
Anthony Davis dunked all over Ron Baker and did this to his face https://t.co/Kq975YeQfS pic.twitter.com/Np42icd0fi— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) December 31, 2017
Gerald Green gets signed by Rockets, celebrates with hair logo
Gerald Green 👀 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nge3oe0w2b— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 31, 2017
Egg art is a thing, apparently
When your eggs are works of art https://t.co/pZBdOpBn13— Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) December 30, 2017
Odds & Ends
When the camera catches you at your dumbest moment
Bryce Petty can’t even put his helmet on properly pic.twitter.com/cpXWGIt4Kq— 12up (@12upSport) December 31, 2017
Trick play alert
Wait for it...— NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2017
The special teams trickery from the @ChicagoBears is REAL.
Amazing. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/9xAHQjuVUa
TRICKERY!@ShowtimeTate to Matthew Stafford for the 2-point conversion! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/8EsIX4r92O— NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2017
Best game show moments of 2017
In the Light
