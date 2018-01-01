Getty Images

Browns complete perfect season and more NFL news

Happy New Years! And congrats to Buffalo for making the playoffs after a slight 17-year drought. Stay on top of all the coaching moves in our Black Monday Blog and be sure to read Peter King's MMQB. Some other items you may have missed: The Bills are sending the Bengals wings for beating Baltimore ... Patriots cornerback Johnson Bademosi had the greatest NFL flop of all time ... Eagles punter Donnie Jones will never live this down ... Bill Belichick is a mad genius (example No. 693) ... Dolphins-Bills left one player in tears ... Last and most important, congrats to the good people of Cleveland on the Browns' 0–16 season.

Most inspirational sports stories of 2017

All of these are pretty incredible. The guy learning his wife was a kidney match from a customized baseball card is my favorite.

If an Old Fashioned as you drink of choice, don't watch this

Good work by Barstool on exposing this debacle.

Brazilian model Agnes Pimentel stopped by the office for a SI Swimsuit casting and I was immediately smitten (as were most of my co-workers). She is your New Years LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

I crunched the numbers and the most-read version of Hot Clicks in 2017 is ...

You're are way too invested in Aaron Rodgers' love life.

Top 10 wrestlers of the year

John Cena? Kenny Omega? Roman Reigns? Find out who Sports Illustrated chose as its wrestler of the year.

Poor guy

Anthony Davis dunked all over Ron Baker and did this to his face https://t.co/Kq975YeQfS pic.twitter.com/Np42icd0fi — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) December 31, 2017

Gerald Green gets signed by Rockets, celebrates with hair logo

Egg art is a thing, apparently

When your eggs are works of art https://t.co/pZBdOpBn13 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) December 30, 2017

Odds & Ends

When the camera catches you at your dumbest moment

Bryce Petty can’t even put his helmet on properly pic.twitter.com/cpXWGIt4Kq — 12up (@12upSport) December 31, 2017

Trick play alert

Best game show moments of 2017

In the Light

