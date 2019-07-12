Raiders Guard Richie Incognito Suspended Two Games For Violating Conduct Policy

Incognito signed a one-year contract with the Raiders in May after three seasons in Buffalo. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 12, 2019

Raiders guard Richie Incognito has been suspended two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league announced on Friday.

Incognito was arrested in August 2018 on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and threats during his father's funeral.

The four-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year contract with the Raiders in May. Incognito last played in 2017 and spent the 2018 season on the Bills' Reserve/Retired List. He reached the Pro Bowl each season from 2015-17.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock was "aware of likely discipline" against Incognito before Oakland's offseason signing, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Incognito will miss Oakland's pair of AFC West games to start the season before returning to the field for the Raider's matchup in Minnesota on Sept. 22. 

