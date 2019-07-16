There is reportedly a 40% chance that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski comes out of retirement, a source close to the New England favorite told ProFootballTalk.

Since Gronkowski announced his retirement on March 24, rumors have continued to swirl about a potential return. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, hinted that under the right circumstances, Gronkowski could be swayed to come back to New England. Former teammate Tom Brady congratulated Gronkowski for his retirement but added that he hopes to throw another touchdown to him.

The three-time Super Bowl champ deflected the reports by saying that he was "feeling good" about his decision to step away from the football field. However, PFT reports that once the preseason is over and training camp has concluded, Gronkowski could miss the games once the season begins.

Brady is also reportedly a key factor in a potential unretirement: a direct appeal from the future Hall of Fame quarterback could be the difference-maker in Gronkowski's decision. The fact that Gronkowski could help the Patriots win a record-setting seventh Lombardi Trophy is also reportedly of importance.

Gronkowski was a four-time All-Pro in nine seasons with New England. The Arizona product retired as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history after entering the league as a second-round pick in 2010. He has the fourth-most touchdowns of any tight end, finding the end zone 79 times in 115 games. Gronkowski ended the 2018 season 12th among all active players in receiving yards and crossed the 1,000-yard mark in four seasons, hauling in double-digit touchdowns in five seasons.

Gronkowski has 81 receptions and 12 touchdowns in 16 career playoff games. He tallied six receptions for 87 yards in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.