Giants general manager Dave Gettleman responded to Odell Beckham's recent comments in GQ on Friday.

"Odell Beckham plays for the Cleveland Browns now. We're moving on," Gettleman said at Giants' training camp in East Rutherford N.J. "Wish him the best."

Gettleman was asked a follow-up question about Beckham, but responded, "No more Odell questions."

New York shipped Beckham to the Browns on March 12 for safety Jabrill Peppers, a 2019 first-round pick and a 2019 third-round pick. The Giants selected defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence with the first rounder acquired from Cleveland, then drafted defensive end Oshane Ximines in the third round.

Beckham tallied 390 receptions and 44 touchdowns in five seasons in New York. He is a three-time Pro Bowler

The Giants' receiving corps took a serious hit in the first week of training camp after the Beckham trade. Sterling Shepard fractured his finger on Thursday, and Corey Coleman tore his ACL. Coleman is out for the season, while Shepard hopes to be ready for Week 1.

New York finished last in the NFC East in 2018, Gettleman's first year as general manager. The 2019 Giants are looking to reach the playoffs for just the second time in eight seasons.