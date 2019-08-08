Browns Receiver Who Talked His Way Into a Tryout Returns Punt 86 Yards for TD

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi was sleeping outside just a few months ago before talking his way into a Browns' tryout.

By Emily Caron
August 08, 2019

Wide receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi was sleeping outside in April before he was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent.

The 24-year-old former Phoenix College standout returner spent his last $200 on training services at NFL Combine trainer Pete Bommarito's facility in Miami and took to sleeping in the streets until his workout with the Browns, which he convinced the team to give him. 

Despite not being listed on Cleveland's depth chart going into Thursday night's Week 1 preseason clash with the Redskins, Sheehy-Guiseppi still made his name known when he returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown in the final minutes of the game.

The young receiver was mobbed by his Browns teammates in the end zone after his score, which tacked on the final six points of the Browns' 30–10 preseason victory over Washington. 

First-year head coach Freddie Kitchens spoke on the touchdown after the game, telling reporters, "It’s good to see hard-working, good people succeed. And he definitely fits the bill with being that.”

