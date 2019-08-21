Baker Mayfield 'Clears the Air' With Giants QB Daniel Jones After Initial Criticism

Mayfield said he has heard "nothing but great things" about Jones from Giants RB Saquon Barkley and WR Sterling Shepard

By Michael Shapiro
August 21, 2019

Baker Mayfield clarified his comments regarding Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones on Wednesday. 

Cleveland's quarterback created a firestorm on Tuesday when he reportedly told GQ he "cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones." New York's rookie appeared unbothered by the comments, but Mayfield made an effort to further clarify his remarks on Wednesday after a text exchange with Jones.

"I reached out to Daniel because all that blew way out of hand, and I wanted him to know how I felt," Mayfield told reporters at Browns training camp. "He was cordial, said, 'no worries man.' ... I've heard nothing but great things from Saquon [Barkley] and Sterling Shepard, guys that have a lot of respect for him, and I respect their opinions."

Mayfield shined in 2018 after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner threw for a rookie-record 27 touchdowns in 13 starts.

The Giants selected Jones with the No. 6 pick in April's draft. The Duke product threw for 161 yards and one touchdown in a preseason matchup against the Bears on Aug. 16. 

