Baker Mayfield clarified his comments regarding Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones on Wednesday.

Cleveland's quarterback created a firestorm on Tuesday when he reportedly told GQ he "cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones." New York's rookie appeared unbothered by the comments, but Mayfield made an effort to further clarify his remarks on Wednesday after a text exchange with Jones.

"I reached out to Daniel because all that blew way out of hand, and I wanted him to know how I felt," Mayfield told reporters at Browns training camp. "He was cordial, said, 'no worries man.' ... I've heard nothing but great things from Saquon [Barkley] and Sterling Shepard, guys that have a lot of respect for him, and I respect their opinions."

Baker on explaining context to Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/fyqXzc776i — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 21, 2019

Baker in his text exchange with Daniel Jones, who told Baker “no worries” pic.twitter.com/yH7vTHWPBz — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 21, 2019

Mayfield shined in 2018 after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner threw for a rookie-record 27 touchdowns in 13 starts.

The Giants selected Jones with the No. 6 pick in April's draft. The Duke product threw for 161 yards and one touchdown in a preseason matchup against the Bears on Aug. 16.