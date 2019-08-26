Colts fans were certainly upset to find out franchise quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL. Some were way too upset and rude in showing their hurt, but now is not the time to talk about them.

Now is the time to talk about the Colts fans who have season tickets for a team that doesn't feature the 2012 No. 1 pick and just named Jacoby Brissett starting quarterback. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, some of those people are calling the Colts office and demanding refunds on their tickets.

Probably no surprise, but fans calling Colts HQ today, demanding refunds for their season tickets. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 26, 2019

Well, for any of those disgruntled Colts fans who want their money back and don't plan on hitting up Lucas Oil Stadium this season, Jaguars long snapper Matt Overton is willing to take those tickets off your hands.

And after hooking up Colts fans with the money they would have spent on tickets, the former Colt who reached the Pro Bowl with Indianapolis in 2013 said he will donate the tickets to Riley Children's Health, which is associated with Indiana University Health and the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

To any angry Colts season ticket holders who are seeking a refund,



I’d be more than happy to buy your season tix off of you & donate them to @RileyChildrens patients & their families. I’m serious.



All love,



~Matt — Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) August 26, 2019

Last season, Overton sported cleats for Riley Children's Foundation during the My Cause, My Cleats weekend when Jacksonville faced Indianapolis.

So while some fans may be too heartbroken to want to attend a game this season, now is their chance to give back to those in the community while also keeping their money.

It's a win-win. Alternatively, they could also donate the tickets themselves without going through Overton. But either way, both are better options than just giving them back to the Colts.