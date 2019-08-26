T.Y. Hilton on Andrew Luck Retiring: 'Every Time I Think About it, Tears Start to Flow'

T.Y. Hilton and Andrew Luck have been teammates since 2012 and on Sunday, the wide receiver shared his thoughts about the quarterback's retirement.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 26, 2019

Andrew Luck shocked the world on Saturday when he retired from the NFL. On Sunday night, his top target throughout his seven-year career and one of his closest friends, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, announced he was dedicating his 2019 season to the former signal-caller.

The two have been teammates since 2012 and formed one of the most potent wide receiver-quarterback duos in the league. Hilton was a third-round pick in the 2012 draft, the same one in which Luck went with the No. 1 pick.

During their six seasons on the field together, Hilton reached three Pro Bowls (he reached a fourth in 2017 when Luck missed the entire season) and led the league in receiving yards in 2016 with 1,448. Luck was a four-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL with 40 touchdown passes in 2014.

In Hilton's previous season without Luck, he had 57 grabs for 966 yards and four touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl.

