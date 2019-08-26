Andrew Luck shocked the world on Saturday when he retired from the NFL. On Sunday night, his top target throughout his seven-year career and one of his closest friends, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, announced he was dedicating his 2019 season to the former signal-caller.

The two have been teammates since 2012 and formed one of the most potent wide receiver-quarterback duos in the league. Hilton was a third-round pick in the 2012 draft, the same one in which Luck went with the No. 1 pick.

Every time i think about it, Tears start to flow 😭😭😭. No one understands you like i do. Our bond is one of a kind. I’ve decided to dedicate my season to my BEST FRIEND. I Love You 12. #Luck2Hilton pic.twitter.com/9a3JzxNum2 — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) August 26, 2019

During their six seasons on the field together, Hilton reached three Pro Bowls (he reached a fourth in 2017 when Luck missed the entire season) and led the league in receiving yards in 2016 with 1,448. Luck was a four-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL with 40 touchdown passes in 2014.

In Hilton's previous season without Luck, he had 57 grabs for 966 yards and four touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl.