Report: Quarterback Brock Osweiler Visits Colts As Life After Andrew Luck Begins

Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler reportedly visited the Colts on Tuesday in the wake of Andrew Luck's retirement.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 28, 2019

Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler visited the Colts on Tuesday in the aftermath of Andrew Luck's retirement, reports ESPN's Field Yates.

Luck unexpectedly announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday night. With his departure, Jacoby Brissett is the only quarterback on Indianapolis' roster with an NFL start. Brissett has played in 23 games over three seasons between the Colts and Patriots. The Colts also have rookie Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly.

Osweiler played last season for the Dolphins and threw for 1,247 yards and six touchdowns with four touchdowns in seven games. He played four seasons in Denver before going to the Texans and then returning to Denver for a year before going to Miami.

Luck was set to enter his eighth year with the Colts, but the veteran was plagued by injuries throughout his career. He was selected by the Colts with the No. 1 draft pick out of Stanford in 2012.

