NFL teams took their rosters down to 53 players from 90 on Saturday, but moves still had to be made on Sunday.

In addition to the trade between the Dolphins and Saints sending Kiko Alonso to New Orleans, plenty of teams around the league were making a few final tinkers to their rosters ahead of opening week.

Take a look at who has reportedly been claimed off waivers and other notable roster news from Sunday.

• Quarterback Geno Smith is signing with the Seahawks. (Josina Anderson, ESPN.com)

• Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott have made progress on contract extension talks but there are still obstacles in the way. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Bears going with Eddy Pineiro as starting kicker. (Official)

• Chargers will not get a new deal for running back Melvin Gordon before the end of the season. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Dolphins release offensive lineman Zack Sterup. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Former Eagles running back Josh Adams is signing with the Jets practice squad. (Field Yates, ESPN.com)

• Panthers release wide receiver Torrey Smith. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Giants claim former Jets offensive tackle Eric Smith. (Rich Cimini, ESPN.com)

• Jets claim former Ravens defensive back Bennett Jackson. (Rich Cimini, ESPN.com)

• Jets claim former Rams defensive end John Franklin-Myers. (Rich Cimini, ESPN.com)

• Cardinals claim former Raiders offensive tackle Justin Murray. Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Dolphins claim former Rams defensive back Steven Parker. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Dolphins claim former Giants defensive end Avery Moss. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Dolphins claim former Bills linebacker Deon Lacey. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Jaguars claim former Saints running back Devine Ozigbo. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Jaguars claim former Ravens tight end Matt Orzech. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Jaguars claim former Ravens running back Tyler Ervin. Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Jaguars claim former Browns tight end Seth DeValve. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Panthers claim former Vikings wide receiver Brandon Zylstra. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Panthers claim former Bills wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Panthers claim former Packers defensive back Natrell Jamerson. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Dolphins claim former Patriots cornerback Ken Webster. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Dolphins claim former Patriots defensive lineman Trent Harris. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Broncos claim former Steelers wide receiver Diontae Spencer. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Broncos claim former Titans center Corey Levin. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Broncos claim former Patriots tight end Andrew Beck, (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Cardinals claim former Eagles offensive tackle Brett Toth. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Broncos claim former Rams quarterback Brandon Allen. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Cardinals claim former Lions defensive back Charles Washington. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Cardinals claim former Rams defensive back Kevin Peterson. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Bengals claim former Cardinals wide receiver Pharaoh Cooper. (Field Yates, ESPN.com)

• Colts claim former Bills defensive back Ryan Lewis. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Lions claim former Seahawks running back J.D. Mckissic. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Giants claim former Bengals wide receiver Cody Core. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Jets claim former Patriots wide receiver Braxton Berrios. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Browns claim former Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Browns claim former Rams wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Browns claim former Bengals linebacker Malik Jefferson. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• Redskins claim former Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood. (Field Yates, ESPN.com)

• Jets claim former Vikings kicker Kaare Vedvik. (Field Yates, ESPN.com)

• Raiders claim former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Bengals claim former Redskins running back Samaje Perine. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Cardinals claim former Bears defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)