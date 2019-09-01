The Los Angeles Chargers have paused contract extension negotiations between the team and running back Melvin Gordon until the season's end, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

According to Schefter, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said that all talks have been postponed just one day after the team granted Gordon permission to seek a trade.

Gordon held out of training camp as he seeks a new contract. Earlier this month, the Pro Bowl back said he was "just waiting on the call," from Los Angeles regarding a resolution, but after contract talks failed to progress, it was reported that Gordon's holdout was expected to continue into the season.

The 26-year-old Gordon is scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2019, which is the final season of his five-year rookie deal. He's led the team in rushing for three straight seasons, recording 885 rushing yards in 12 games while adding 490 receiving yards last year.

Gordon is expected to explore all options, including returning to Los Angeles.

The Chargers open the season against the Colts on Sept. 8.