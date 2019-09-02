The Dallas Cowboys officially kick off their 2019 season on Sunday, but it's still unclear whether running back Ezekiel Elliott will join the team ahead of their contest against the Giants.

Since training camp began in July, Elliott and the Cowboys have remained tightly locked in a contract dispute. Dallas reportedly offered Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league, but Elliott's camp was still not satisfied with the terms.

While Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones remains confident a deal with Elliott will be done before the season opener, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the dispute could last well into the regular season.

The two-time Pro Bowler is slated to make $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020 if he doesn't receive a new deal.

Check out the latest news and rumors on Elliott's contract talks with the Cowboys:

• Talks between Elliott and the Cowboys continued late into Sunday, but the deal is still "not close." (Jane Slater, NFL Network)

• The Cowboys are "frustrated" with the latest exchange with Elliott and his camp. (Charles Robinson, Yahoo! Sports)

• While both sides see eye-to-eye on the money value of the contract, Elliott and the Cowboys do not agree on the language and structure of the deal. (Charles Robinson, Yahoo! Sports)

• Jason Garrett isn't worried about Elliott's contract status. "We're just focused on the guys who are here right now." (Jon Machota, The Athletic)