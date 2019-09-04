Ezekiel Elliott agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Cowboys on Wednesday morning, and now that the running back has his new deal, Elliott wants the same for his quarterback, Dak Prescott.

"I want to see it get done," Elliott told reporters following practice on Wednesday, per USA Today's Jori Epstein. "I want to play with him for the rest of my career."

The fourth-year back joined the Cowboys after signing a six-year, $90 million extension that made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. Roughly half of the money is guaranteed, bringing the total value to $103 million over eight years.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed confident in May that Dallas would reach an agreement with Prescott before the season's start, telling reporters that negotiations were "going well."

Prescott and his camp turned down a $30 million a year offer last month despite reassurance from the quarterback that he wanted "to be a Cowboy forever."

"I know the people that are doing the deal feel the same way so to me it's no rush," Prescott said in May. "I know it will get done."

In his first three seasons, Prescott has led the Cowboys to the postseason twice and has gone 32–16 in the regular season. Prescott threw for 3,885 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing 67.7% of his passes in 2018.

The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2018 at 10–6. They are seeking their third division title in the last four seasons in 2019.