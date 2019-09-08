Rookie Quarterback Daniel Jones Fumbles in Giants Debut vs. Cowboys

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones made his Giants debut on Sunday in the team's 35-17 loss to the Cowboys. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 08, 2019

Jones appeared late in the fourth quarter with less than two minutes to play, taking the field for Eli Manning. 

Jones fumbled on the first drive, which was then recovered by the Cowboys, after an overturned call. He finished 3-for-4 with 17 yards. Manning went 30-for-44 with 306 yards and one touchdown. 

New York took Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft to much surprise

The Giants next face the Bills on Sept. 15, while the Cowboys will take on the Redskins on the same day.

