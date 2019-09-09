During an appearance on ESPN's Dan Le Batard Show, the producer of Antonio Brown's hype video confirmed that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden approved the use of a phone conversation between the star wide receiver and his then-coach in the video before it was released.

In the video, which Brown posted to YouTube on Friday night, Gruden praised Brown for much of the phone call before telling Brown, "please stop this s--- and just play football."

Gruden reportedly saw the video and called it "awesome," per ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The four-time All-Pro released the video, titled "This is my life. Ain't no more games," with a note explaining that his intent was to "control my own narrative," after several incidents this summer. The Raiders fined Brown $215,073.53 on Friday night for conduct detrimental to the team in connection with an incident from earlier in the week, which voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in Brown's contract.

Brown then asked to be released from Oakland on Saturday morning in a post strategically shared on social media. The Raiders did just that on Saturday after a tumultuous offseason and signed with the Patriots on a one-year, $15 million deal later that day.