It may be a new season, but Saints fans are still not over the infamous blown call in the loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship from January that ended the team's 2018 season.

So naturally, New Orleans fans showed up to Monday night's opener against the Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in referees’ jerseys. Yep, forget Drew Brees or Alvin Kamara or any other Saintly star's recognition.

Fans are repping the "player" they love to hate the most: the refs.

Lost count somewhere past 200 ... but there are undoubtedly thousands of folks here wearing ref shirts.



Saints fans have Reffed Up the Superdome pic.twitter.com/DDy2dJbqyO — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 9, 2019

No petty makes me happier than Saints fans petty. Half the fans in the stadium dressed as refs at the SuperDome. #Saints #Texans #MNF pic.twitter.com/Y3nXa0nhhO — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 9, 2019

It should have been expected at this point, given how much New Orleans fans have hated on the call. At Mardi Gras, there was an entire float dedicated to the missed pass interference call, plus how can we forget the lawsuit over the matter?

The no-call came with under two minutes left in the NFC title game. With the Saints facing third-and-10 on the Rams' 13-yard line, Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis. Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman broke up the pass but appeared to make contact with Lewis well before the ball arrived. The Rams got the ball back and kicked a game-tying field goal before beating the Saints 26–23 in overtime.

The Saints play the Rams next week in what will surely be an even more black and white striped affair.