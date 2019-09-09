As Predicted, Saints Fans Still Not Over Blown Call From NFC Championship Game

It may be a new season, but Saints fans are still not over the infamous blown call from the NFC Championship game. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 09, 2019

It may be a new season, but Saints fans are still not over the infamous blown call in the loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship from January that ended the team's 2018 season. 

So naturally, New Orleans fans showed up to Monday night's opener against the Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in referees’ jerseys. Yep, forget Drew Brees or Alvin Kamara or any other Saintly star's recognition.

Fans are repping the "player" they love to hate the most: the refs. 

It should have been expected at this point, given how much New Orleans fans have hated on the call. At Mardi Gras, there was an entire float dedicated to the missed pass interference call, plus how can we forget the lawsuit over the matter?

The no-call came with under two minutes left in the NFC title game. With the Saints facing third-and-10 on the Rams' 13-yard line, Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis. Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman broke up the pass but appeared to make contact with Lewis well before the ball arrived. The Rams got the ball back and kicked a game-tying field goal before beating the Saints 26–23 in overtime.

The Saints play the Rams next week in what will surely be an even more black and white striped affair.

