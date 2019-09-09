Quarterback Tom Brady said he is not judging Antonio Brown after the Patriots signed the star receiver Saturday following his release from the Raiders.

Brady spoke with Westwood One’s Jim Gray, and he was asked about New England's history of signing players with a past.

"You don’t judge anything," Brady said in response. "I’m not judging anything before I've had a chance to go out and practice and prepare. You know, Antonio, meeting him today I really enjoyed being around him, he’s a very smart football player, knows how to play the game. He’s been extremely productive. The only thing that I know what we can do is to go out there and work at it to meet and to communicate and get on the practice field and go through things. I’m not buying into any hype or potential. I’m into work. He’s into work and our entire offense is into doing what’s in the best interest for the team and I’m really excited to get to practice on Wednesday."

Brady made the comments after he reportedly invited Brown to his home following the signing. Brady told Gray he's invited a lot of players to his house over the years, but he didn't confirm whether the wide receiver would be staying with him for a period of time.

Brady also discussed the pair's relationship, saying, "We’re going to meet as much as we possibly can,” Brady said. “I think that quarterback-receiver relationship is so important. The more you know each other the more you know what each other are thinking, the faster you can accelerate the trust and confidence in one another when you get on the field."

He added the clock is ticking on time for him to form that relationship with Brown who missed the Patriots' opening win over the Steelers on Monday.

New England next faces the Dolphins in Week 2.