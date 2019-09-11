Fantasy owners are now either sitting tied atop their league standings at 1-0 or looking up at their competitors from the bottom half of the standings after falling short. However, as we all know, you can’t get too confident or too depressed after just one week. Adding players, researching and picking up players to stream is a critical part of fantasy success.

Streaming is always a difficult task because most owners must resist the temptation to overreact after just one bad week. For example, many owners were burned by highly ranked players like WR Mike Evans (4.8), RB Sony Michel (1.4) and WR Corey Davis (0). Depending on the options afforded to you in your league, don’t panic and bench any of the aforementioned players just yet. If you have more questionable players in your starting lineup, you need to be aggressive and get a notch in the win column. If you stream the right player, it could be the difference between staying undefeated or falling to the dreaded 0-2. Here are several players to consider streaming in Week 2!

Quarterback:

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at NYG): Allen looked lost for three quarters against the Jets’ defense, but then he discovered the newest toys at his disposal in speedy WR John Brown and elusive rookie RB Devin Singeltary. Allen only finished with 254 yards and one passing touchdown, but he also added 38 yards on the ground and found the end zone with his legs. Allen has a high ceiling as a streaming option in Week 2 against a Giants’ defense that was absolutely burned by Dak Prescott.

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. SF): Dalton just went into arguably the toughest opposing stadium in the NFL (Seattle) and nearly pulled off the upset as near two-touchdown underdogs. Dalton’s performance was the Bengals’ first 400-yard passing game since Carson Palmer accomplished the feat in 2010. The Bengals leaned heavily on the passing attack after running back Joe Mixon left the game with an ankle injury and they could do more of the same if Mixon sits this week. Based upon Mixon’s status, Dalton could be a viable streaming option in Week 2 in Cincinnati’s home opener versus the 49ers.

Running Backs

Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins (vs. DAL): Peterson gets top streaming honors among all running backs in Week 2, despite being a healthy inactive for the first time in his career in Week 1. Rookie RB Derrius Guice suffered a knee injury against Philadelphia and will be out several weeks. Peterson was an afterthought in many fantasy leagues this summer and will now be thrust back into lead-back duties in D.C. Peterson lands as a flex streaming option for Week 2 at home versus the Cowboys.

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (at NYG): When you look at the numbers Singletary put up in Week 1 against the Jets (98 total yards and 14.8 PPR points), the stats become even more impressive when you discover he did not get his first touch of the game until late into the third quarter! Singletary went on to average 11 yards per touch to finish the game. The rookie might be added off the waiver wire, but if he is still available, fantasy owners can be confident streaming him as an RB3/flex in Week 2 against the Giants.

Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals (at SF): Bernard lands on the streaming list in Week 2, but it is entirely contingent upon starting RB Joe Mixon’s potential availability when the Bengals face the San Francisco 49ers. Mixon is being considered day-to-day and should he be forced to sit this week, then Bernard is a RB3/flex streaming option for all fantasy owners.

Wide Receiver:

Michael Gallup/Randall Cobb, Dallas Cowboys (vs NYG): Both Gallup and Cobb were on many benches in Week 1 as fantasy owners focused more on starting Amari Cooper. Gallup led the Cowboys in snap usage (78%), receptions (seven), and receiving yards (158). 76 of those yards came after the catch, which is always a nice thing to see out of a developing wideout.

Cobb, who was on the field for 71% of the offensive plays in the slot, caught four balls for 69 yards and touchdown. The Cowboys’ WR2 and WR3 could both be fantasy gold going forward in 2019.

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (vs. CLE): Sam Darnold’s progression reads in the passing game went through his new slot guy as Crowder amassed an amazing 41% target share in the Jets’ Week 1 game against Buffalo. While on the field for 90% of the offensive snaps, Crowder hooked up with Darnold for 14 receptions, which tied for the second-most in a game in Jets franchise history. We already know the penchant for production for slot receivers in Adam Gase’s offense and it looks like history is bound to repeat itself in 2019 in New York. Crowder should be streamed as no less than a WR3 or either of the two flex positions for those playing in the Sports Illustrated Fantasy Football World Championships.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (at PIT): Metcalf's 89 receiving yards were the most by a Seahawks’ rookie wide receiver in a debut. Metcalf was on the field for 71% of the offensive snaps and actually out-targeted Tyler Lockett. If Metcalf can use his size the same way Patriots’ WR Josh Gordon did in Week 1 versus the Steelers’ secondary, then he is definitely a flex option that owners should stream in Week 2.

Tight Ends:

Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders (vs. KC): It’s clear that WR Tyrell Williams and TE Darren Waller will be the biggest beneficiaries from Antonio Brown’s departure from the Oakland passing game. Derek Carr targeted the big, athletic Waller often on Monday night versus a solid Denver Broncos secondary to the tune of seven receptions for 70 yards. Waller was the only skill position player for Oakland outside of Carr to play in 100% of the offensive snaps. Waller is on track for a monster year taking over the role Jared Cook occupied last season. Get him in your lineup and don’t look back.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. ARZ): Andrews was our top streaming option last week at the tight end position and he did not disappoint. He caught all eight of his targets in Lamar Jackon’s superb performance for 108 yards and a touchdown. Andrews once again lands on this list in Week 2, and now gets to face a Cardinals’ defense that was torched by Lions’ rookie TE T.J. Hockenson in a record-setting performance. Owners should be drooling if Andrews is still available on your waiver wire. If he is already on your roster, plug him in now!

Kicker:

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (at ATL): Elliott gets the luxury of kicking indoors in a game the boys out in the desert have listed with a 51-point total. It took Wentz and the Eagles an entire half to finally get going at home last week against Washington, but once they did, the offense looked unstoppable. The Sunday night game should be a back-and-forth scoring affair leading Elliott atop the streaming options for all kickers in Week 2.

Cairo Santos, Tennessee Titans (vs. IND): Santos was impressive in his debut with the Tennessee, hitting from 37 and 53 yards out while going 5-of-5 on his extra-point attempts. Santos will be kicking in an AFC South divisional game that the experts in Vegas are offering as a field goal difference. A second straight double-digit performance is once again on the horizon, and fantasy owners should look to stream Santos in Week 2 against the Colts.

D/ST:

Carolina Panthers (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Carolina is playing at home, they are playing on a short week, and face a quarterback that fantasy owners should target on the defensive side of the ball. The Panthers get to face Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston who threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns in Week 1. Carolina comes in as the top D/ST streaming option for Week 2 with the most favorable matchup among all those on the waiver wire.