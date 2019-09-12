Ah, Thursday Night Football. People have had their gripes over the years, but you have to admit it’s nice to have football back on our TVs three times a week. But with TNF comes tough lineup decisions, and lots of fantasy players have one tonight.

Cam Newton was one of the more polarizing QBs in draft season. Would he recover from his shoulder injury and return to his old top-five ways? Would he see a considerable drop in his rushing usage, and see his fantasy production sink with it?

His Week 1: 25-for-38 for 239 yards, zero touchdowns, an interception, a fumble and three rushes for minus-two yards. Worse than Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota and Joe Flacco. Yuck. And now you have to decide if you should play him on Thursday night, when you may have several options on Sunday.

Well our Kevin Hanson has Newton as his QB7 this week, so he's got him in starting lineups. Check out Kevin's full rankings for half-PPR and non-PPR broken down by position: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex, DST and kicker.

Links:

• Adam Ronis has a few sneaky starts he likes this week. LeSean McCoy only played 29% of Chiefs snaps in Week 1, but he could be a strong value play.

• Frankie Taddeo has a few risky starts. Some guys he’d normally start but would consider benching this week, including Aaron Jones and Stefon Diggs.

• Frankie also has some Week 2 streaming options. Guys he wouldn’t start every week, but would happily put in his lineup now. Andy Dalton is in.

• Adam Ronis’s Stock Watch has some guys whose stock has gone up or down after Week 1. You can feel good about buying low on Miles Sanders.

• Mark Deming’s Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em helps make some of this week’s tougher calls. Start Derek Carr, sit Jameis Winston.

ICYMI:

• Adam Ronis’s Week 2 Waiver Wire has 15 players who were up for grabs Tuesday morning. Some of these guys are still sitting there.

• Frankie Taddeo’s Week 2 Droppables has a handful of players you can feel comfortable parting with. We know you’re attached to the guys you just drafted, but it’s never too early to tinker.

• And Dr. Roto’s Week 1 Superlatives. Congrats to the TD Vulture of the Week, and feel free to tweet your Week 2 winners at SI Fantasy!

