Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

TE Start of the Week: Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

As of Sunday night, Waller was owned in only 41% (now up to 70%) of Yahoo! leagues and I recommended adding him if he's still available on the waiver wire.

On a team lacking wide receiver talent, tight end Jared Cook led the Raiders in receiving with 68 catches for 896 yards and six touchdowns last year. In the post-Antonio Brown era (does the “era” count without playing any games?), the talent of pass catchers on the 2019 Raiders now more closely resembles that of the 2018 version.

In other words, Waller has plenty of breakout potential this year and gets a prime matchup in Week 2.

One of two tight ends to play 100% of his team’s snaps in Week 1, Waller had seven receptions for 70 yards on eight targets against the Broncos. This week, Waller faces the Chiefs, who allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2018.

TE Sit of the Week: Trey Burton, Chicago Bears

After missing the season opener, the Chicago Bears are “optimistic” that Trey Burton will make his season debut in Denver. If he does, there is little reason to be optimistic about his fantasy football outlook.

Burton had 54 catches for 569 yards and six touchdowns to finish as fantasy’s TE7 (half-PPR scoring) last season, but he averaged just 24.4 yards per game over the final 10 games.

The Broncos are one of the league’s least favorable matchups for tight ends as they allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position last season. Even if he returns to the field, keep Burton on your bench.

Below are my Week 2 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):

• TE1: Travis Kelce, KC @ OAK

• TE2: George Kittle, SF @ CIN

• TE3: Zach Ertz, PHI @ ATL

• TE4: Evan Engram, NYG vs BUF

• TE5: O.J. Howard, TB @ CAR

• TE6: Mark Andrews, BAL vs ARI

• TE7: Darren Waller, OAK vs KC

• TE8: Delanie Walker, TEN vs IND

• TE9: Jared Cook, NO @ LAR

• TE10: Austin Hooper, ATL vs PHI

• TE11: Vance McDonald, PIT vs SEA

• TE12: David Njoku, CLE @ NYJ

• TE13: T.J. Hockenson, DET vs LAC

• TE14: Greg Olsen, CAR vs TB

• TE15: Jimmy Graham, GB vs MIN

• TE16: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs SF

• TE17: Jack Doyle, IND @ TEN

• TE18: Eric Ebron, IND @ TEN

• TE19: Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ GB

• TE20: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ ATL

• TE21: Trey Burton, CHI @ DEN

• TE22: Vernon Davis, WAS vs DAL

• TE23: Noah Fant, DEN vs CHI

• TE24: Mike Gesicki, MIA vs NE

• TE25: Jason Witten, DAL @ WAS

• TE26: Gerald Everett, LAR vs NO

• TE27: Cameron Brate, TB @ CAR

• TE28: C.J. Uzomah, CIN vs SF

• TE29: Will Dissly, SEA @ PIT

• TE30: Tyler Higbee, LAR vs NO

• TE31: Jordan Reed, WAS vs DAL

• TE32: Hayden Hurst, BAL vs ARI

• TE33: Nick Vannett, SEA @ PIT

• TE34: Ian Thomas, CAR vs TB

• TE35: Blake Jarwin, DAL @ WAS

Below are my Week 2 fantasy football tight end rankings (non-PPR scoring):

• TE1: Travis Kelce, KC @ OAK

• TE2: George Kittle, SF @ CIN

• TE3: Zach Ertz, PHI @ ATL

• TE4: O.J. Howard, TB @ CAR

• TE5: Evan Engram, NYG vs BUF

• TE6: Mark Andrews, BAL vs ARI

• TE7: Darren Waller, OAK vs KC

• TE8: Delanie Walker, TEN vs IND

• TE9: Jared Cook, NO @ LAR

• TE10: Vance McDonald, PIT vs SEA

• TE11: Austin Hooper, ATL vs PHI

• TE12: David Njoku, CLE @ NYJ

• TE13: Greg Olsen, CAR vs TB

• TE14: T.J. Hockenson, DET vs LAC

• TE15: Jimmy Graham, GB vs MIN

• TE16: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs SF

• TE17: Eric Ebron, IND @ TEN

• TE18: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ ATL

• TE19: Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ GB

• TE20: Jack Doyle, IND @ TEN

• TE21: Trey Burton, CHI @ DEN

• TE22: Vernon Davis, WAS vs DAL

• TE23: Noah Fant, DEN vs CHI

• TE24: Mike Gesicki, MIA vs NE

• TE25: Gerald Everett, LAR vs NO

• TE26: Jason Witten, DAL @ WAS

• TE27: Cameron Brate, TB @ CAR

• TE28: C.J. Uzomah, CIN vs SF

• TE29: Will Dissly, SEA @ PIT

• TE30: Tyler Higbee, LAR vs NO

• TE31: Hayden Hurst, BAL vs ARI

• TE32: Jordan Reed, WAS vs DAL

• TE33: Nick Vannett, SEA @ PIT

• TE34: Blake Jarwin, DAL @ WAS

• TE35: Ian Thomas, CAR vs TB