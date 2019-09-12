Check out Kevin Hanson's top 25 defenses for Week 2 of the 2019 season.
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
• DST1: New England Patriots, NE @ MIA
• DST2: Baltimore Ravens, BAL vs. ARI
• DST3: Chicago Bears, CHI @ DEN
• DST4: Buffalo Bills, BUF @ NYG
• DST5: Houston Texans, HOU vs. JAC
• DST6: Carolina Panthers, CAR vs. TB
• DST7: Dallas Cowboys, DAL @ WAS
• DST8: Denver Broncos, DEN vs. CHI
• DST9: Cleveland Browns, CLE @ NYJ
• DST10: Los Angeles Chargers, LAC @ DET
• DST11: Kansas City Chiefs, KC @ OAK
• DST12: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC @ HOU
• DST13: Green Bay Packers, GB vs. MIN
• DST14: Minnesota Vikings, MIN @ GB
• DST15: Tennessee Titans, TEN vs. IND
• DST16: Indianapolis Colts, IND @ TEN
• DST17: New York Giants, NYG vs. BUF
• DST18: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT vs. SEA
• DST19: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI @ ATL
• DST20: New York Jets, NYJ vs. CLE
• DST21: San Francisco 49ers, SF @ CIN
• DST22: Cincinnati Bengals, CIN vs. SF
• DST23: Los Angeles Rams, LAR vs. NO
• DST24: Seattle Seahawks, SEA @ PIT
• DST25: Detroit Lions, DET vs. LAC