Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE , flex and DST .

Week 2 fantasy football kicker rankings:

• K1: Stephen Gostkowski, NE @ MIA

• K2: Harrison Butker, KC @ OAK

• K3: Justin Tucker, BAL vs ARI

• K4: Greg Zuerlein, LAR vs NO

• K5: Wil Lutz, NO @ LAR

• K6: Jake Elliott, PHI @ ATL

• K7: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs JAC

• K8: Brett Maher, DAL @ WAS

• K9: Robbie Gould, SF @ CIN

• K10: Matt Prater, DET vs LAC

• K11: Mason Crosby, GB vs MIN

• K12: Matt Bryant, ATL vs PHI

• K13: Jason Myers, SEA @ PIT

• K14: Michael Badgley, LAC @ DET

• K15: Chris Boswell, PIT vs SEA

• K16: Dan Bailey, MIN @ GB

• K17: Austin Seibert, CLE @ NYJ

• K18: Adam Vinatieri, IND @ TEN

• K19: Steven Hauschka, BUF @ NYG

• K20: Cairo Santos, TEN vs IND