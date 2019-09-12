Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

RB Start of the Week: Sony Michel, New England Patriots

Without a doubt, you were disappointed by the production you received from New England’s Sony Michel if you started him last week.

After all, it’s never good when a running back’s yards per carry starts with a “0.” Not targeted in the passing game, Michel gained just 14 yards on his 15 carries for 1.5 fantasy points.

In a 30-point blowout victory, New England’s running back touches were fairly evenly split—Michel (15), Rex Burkhead (13) and James White (nine). Both were more productive than Michel as Burkhead and White accounted for 85 and 82 scrimmage yards, respectively.

While both Burkhead and White will still be involved, positive game script—New England is favored by close to 20 points—gives Michel enormous upside this week. No team is projected to score more points than the Patriots (33.0) in Week 2 based on implied totals from Vegas odds. In other words, few running backs, if any, have as high of a probability for a multiple-score game as Michel in Week 2.

Despite last week’s disappointing performance, start Michel with confidence in any format this week.

RB Sit of the Week: Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

Reports in the preseason indicated that the Broncos wanted to split the workload evenly between running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman.

Lindsay (34, 53%) played four more snaps than Freeman (30, 47%) and ended up with four more touches (15 to 11). As productive as Lindsay was last season, the presence of Freeman in a more prominent role caps Lindsay’s upside as the duo shares playing time and volume.

Making matters worse this week, the Broncos face the stingy Bears run defense. Perhaps that leads to a few more snaps and targets in Lindsay’s favor, but the matchup is clearly not favorable.

The Bears limited Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers to just 47 rushing yards (2.1 YPC) in Week 1 after ranking as the league’s toughest run defense (80.0 YPG allowed) in 2018.

In many weeks, Lindsay is a low-end RB2, but he’s not much more than a mid-level flex option this week.

Below are my Week 2 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):

• RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs TB

• RB2: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs BUF

• RB3: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ WAS

• RB4: Alvin Kamara, NO @ LAR

• RB5: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs CLE

• RB6: Nick Chubb, CLE @ NYJ

• RB7: James Conner, PIT vs SEA

• RB8: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ GB

• RB9: Todd Gurley, LAR vs NO

• RB10: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DET

• RB11: David Johnson, ARI @ BAL

• RB12: Chris Carson, SEA @ PIT

• RB13: Derrick Henry, TEN vs IND

• RB14: Mark Ingram, BAL vs ARI

• RB15: Sony Michel, NE @ MIA

• RB16: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs KC

• RB17: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ HOU

• RB18: Kerryon Johnson, DET vs LAC

• RB19: Marlon Mack, IND @ TEN

• RB20: Matt Breida, SF @ CIN

• RB21: Damien Williams, KC @ OAK

• RB22: Aaron Jones, GB vs MIN

• RB23: James White, NE @ MIA

• RB24: Devonta Freeman, ATL vs PHI

• RB25: LeSean McCoy, KC @ OAK

• RB26: Duke Johnson, HOU vs JAC

• RB27: Miles Sanders, PHI @ ATL

• RB28: Devin Singletary, BUF @ NYG

• RB29: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs DAL

• RB30: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs CHI

• RB31: David Montgomery, CHI @ DEN

• RB32: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DEN

• RB33: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs SF

• RB34: Latavius Murray, NO @ LAR

• RB35: Chris Thompson, WAS vs DAL

• RB36: Ronald Jones II, TB @ CAR

• RB37: Joe Mixon, CIN vs SF

• RB38: Kenyan Drake, MIA vs NE

• RB39: Royce Freeman, DEN vs CHI

• RB40: Justin Jackson, LAC @ DET

• RB41: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs JAC

• RB42: Malcolm Brown, LAR vs NO

• RB43: Rex Burkhead, NE @ MIA

• RB44: Jordan Howard, PHI @ ATL

• RB45: Raheem Mostert, SF @ CIN

• RB46: Dion Lewis, TEN vs IND

• RB47: Rashaad Penny, SEA @ PIT

• RB48: Ito Smith, ATL vs PHI

• RB49: Peyton Barber, TB @ CAR

• RB50: Mike Davis, CHI @ DEN

• RB51: C.J. Anderson, DET vs LAC

• RB52: Nyheim Hines, IND @ TEN

• RB53: Kalen Ballage, MIA vs NE

• RB54: Darren Sproles, PHI @ ATL

• RB55: Justice Hill, BAL vs ARI

• RB56: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs SEA

• RB57: Frank Gore, BUF @ NYG

• RB58: Jamaal Williams, GB vs MIN

• RB59: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ CAR

• RB60: Alexander Mattison, MIN @ GB

• RB61: Jalen Richard, OAK vs KC

• RB62: Gus Edwards, BAL vs ARI

• RB63: Darrell Henderson, LAR vs NO

• RB64: Tony Pollard, DAL @ WAS

• RB65: Darwin Thompson, KC @ OAK

