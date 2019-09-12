Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

WR Start of the Week: Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders

With Tyreek Hill injured, Sammy Watkins, who went off for 9/198/3 last week, is an obvious start and inside my top-10 wide receivers for the week.

Less obvious than Watkins, Oakland’s Tyrell Williams is worthy of a start as a top-24 receiver for Week 2. Williams caught 6 of 7 targets for 105 yards and a score against the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

When he has had more of a primary role, Williams has been highly productive. For example, when Keenan Allen was injured in 2016, Williams broke out for 69/1,059/7. Now that Antonio Brown is no longer on the roster, Williams is set up for a consistent weekly target share.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been productive against the Chiefs. As Rotoworld’s John Daigle noted, Carr has thrown for 702 yards and six touchdowns on 90 pass attempts in his past two home matchups against the Chiefs.

If Carr throws it 45-plus times against the Chiefs, Williams has an opportunity to perform much better than my current ranking for him.

WR Sit of the Week: Robby Anderson, New York Jets

In last week’s rankings, Robby Anderson earned this spot due to the difficult matchup against Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White. In that game, Anderson converted 3 of 7 targets into 23 scoreless yards.

The matchup this week isn’t much better, as Anderson will face the Cleveland Browns and cornerback Denzel Ward on Monday Night Football. While I have a better full-season outlook for Anderson than I’ve had to begin the year, this gives me another opportunity a highlight a teammate that I prefer over Anderson this week.

No player was targeted more than Jamison Crowder (17) in Week 1, and while he may not get as many opportunities in Week 2, second-year quarterback Sam Darnold should once again pepper Crowder with targets in this matchup. Crowder, who had a league-high 14 catches for 99 yards last week, is a solid WR3 in Week 2 and a fringe WR2 in full PPR formats.

Below are my Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):

• WR1: Julio Jones, ATL vs. PHI

• WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs. JAC

• WR3: Michael Thomas, NO @ LAR

• WR4: Davante Adams, GB vs. MIN

• WR5: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ NYJ

• WR6: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. SEA

• WR7: Keenan Allen, LAC @ DET

• WR8: Sammy Watkins, KC @ OAK

• WR9: Mike Evans, TB @ CAR

• WR10: Amari Cooper, DAL @ WAS

• WR11: Adam Thielen, MIN @ GB

• WR12: Robert Woods, LAR vs. NO

• WR13: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs. NO

• WR14: Julian Edelman, NE @ MIA

• WR15: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ TEN

• WR16: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. NO

• WR17: Chris Godwin, TB @ CAR

• WR18: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PIT

• WR19: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. SF

• WR20: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ GB

• WR21: D.J. Moore, CAR vs. TB

• WR22: Kenny Golladay, DET vs. LAC

• WR23: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. KC

• WR24: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. PHI

• WR25: Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ ATL

• WR26: Allen Robinson, CHI @ DEN

• WR27: DeSean Jackson, PHI @ ATL

• WR28: Josh Gordon, NE @ MIA

• WR29: John Brown, BUF @ NYG

• WR30: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. CLE

• WR31: Antonio Brown, NE @ MIA

• WR32: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ BAL

• WR33: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. TB

• WR34: Michael Gallup, DAL @ WAS

• WR35: Mike Williams, LAC @ DET

• WR36: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. CLE

• WR37: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ NYJ

• WR38: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ HOU

• WR39: Will Fuller, HOU vs. JAC

• WR40: Marvin Jones, DET vs. LAC

• WR41: Christian Kirk, ARI @ BAL

• WR42: John Ross, CIN vs. SF

• WR43: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. BUF

• WR44: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ PIT

• WR45: Emmanuel Sanders, DEN vs. CHI

• WR46: Corey Davis, TEN vs. IND

• WR47: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs. CHI

• WR48: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. MIN

• WR49: Marquise Brown, BAL vs. ARI

• WR50: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. DAL

• WR51: Mecole Hardman, KC @ OAK

• WR52: Donte Moncrief, PIT vs. SEA

• WR53: Mohamed Sanu, ATL vs. PHI

• WR54: James Washington, PIT vs. SEA

• WR55: A.J. Brown, TEN vs. IND

• WR56: Marquise Goodwin, SF @ CIN

• WR57: Devante Parker, MIA vs. NE

• WR58: Geronimo Allison, GB vs. MIN

• WR59: Ted Ginn, NO @ LAR

• WR60: D.J. Chark, JAC @ HOU

• WR61: Dante Pettis, SF @ CIN

• WR62: Randall Cobb, DAL @ WAS

• WR63: Trey Quinn, WAS vs. DAL

• WR64: Anthony Miller, CHI @ DEN

• WR65: Deebo Samuel, SF @ CIN

• WR66: Danny Amendola, DET vs. LAC

• WR67: Kenny Stills, HOU vs. JAC

• WR68: Tre'Quan Smith, NO @ LAR

• WR69: Albert Wilson, MIA vs. NE

• WR70: Willie Snead, BAL vs. ARI

Below are my Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):

• WR1: Julio Jones, ATL vs. PHI

• WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs. JAC

• WR3: Michael Thomas, NO @ LAR

• WR4: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ NYJ

• WR5: Davante Adams, GB vs. MIN

• WR6: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. SEA

• WR7: Sammy Watkins, KC @ OAK

• WR8: Keenan Allen, LAC @ DET

• WR9: Mike Evans, TB @ CAR

• WR10: Amari Cooper, DAL @ WAS

• WR11: Robert Woods, LAR vs. NO

• WR12: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs. NO

• WR13: Adam Thielen, MIN @ GB

• WR14: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ TEN

• WR15: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. NO

• WR16: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PIT

• WR17: Julian Edelman, NE @ MIA

• WR18: Chris Godwin, TB @ CAR

• WR19: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. SF

• WR20: D.J. Moore, CAR vs. TB

• WR21: Kenny Golladay, DET vs. LAC

• WR22: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ GB

• WR23: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. KC

• WR24: DeSean Jackson, PHI @ ATL

• WR25: Josh Gordon, NE @ MIA

• WR26: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. PHI

• WR27: Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ ATL

• WR28: John Brown, BUF @ NYG

• WR29: Allen Robinson, CHI @ DEN

• WR30: Antonio Brown, NE @ MIA

• WR31: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. CLE

• WR32: Mike Williams, LAC @ DET

• WR33: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. TB

• WR34: Michael Gallup, DAL @ WAS

• WR35: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. CLE

• WR36: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ BAL

• WR37: Will Fuller, HOU vs. JAC

• WR38: Marvin Jones, DET vs. LAC

• WR39: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ NYJ

• WR40: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ HOU

• WR41: Christian Kirk, ARI @ BAL

• WR42: John Ross, CIN vs. SF

• WR43: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ PIT

• WR44: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. BUF

• WR45: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs. CHI

• WR46: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. MIN

• WR47: Mecole Hardman, KC @ OAK

• WR48: Corey Davis, TEN vs. IND

• WR49: Marquise Brown, BAL vs. ARI

• WR50: Emmanuel Sanders, DEN vs. CHI

• WR51: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. DAL

• WR52: Donte Moncrief, PIT vs. SEA

• WR53: Marquise Goodwin, SF @ CIN

• WR54: James Washington, PIT vs. SEA

• WR55: Mohamed Sanu, ATL vs. PHI

• WR56: A.J. Brown, TEN vs. IND

• WR57: Ted Ginn, NO @ LAR

• WR58: Devante Parker, MIA vs. NE

• WR59: Geronimo Allison, GB vs. MIN

• WR60: Dante Pettis, SF @ CIN

• WR61: D.J. Chark, JAC @ HOU

• WR62: Anthony Miller, CHI @ DEN

• WR63: Kenny Stills, HOU vs. JAC

• WR64: Tre'Quan Smith, NO @ LAR

• WR65: Trey Quinn, WAS vs. DAL

• WR66: Deebo Samuel, SF @ CIN

• WR67: Randall Cobb, DAL @ WAS

• WR68: Albert Wilson, MIA vs. NE

• WR69: Danny Amendola, DET vs. LAC

• WR70: Willie Snead, BAL vs. ARI

• WR71: Chris Conley, JAC @ HOU

• WR72: DaeSean Hamilton, DEN vs. CHI

• WR73: Adam Humphries, TEN vs. IND

• WR74: Preston Williams, MIA vs. NE

• WR75: Taylor Gabriel, CHI @ DEN