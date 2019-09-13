Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams responded to Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s accusation that he coaches "dirty plays and cheap shots."

When asked about Beckham's comments on Friday, Williams first pulled a trick out of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones book and joked, "Odell who?"

"We don't do that," he said. "Never done that anywhere I've been. We don't do anything to hurt the team. It's the number one primary thing....You guys are cooperating, giving him attention. Just don't give him attention. It just is what it is."

Beckham claimed that Williams, who used to coach the Browns, instructs his team to play "dirty." He said his current Cleveland teammates told him that Williams' strategy was to "take me out of the game."

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Beckham also said Williams was responsible for a "life-changing" hit during the 2017 preseason when the receiver was hurt on a low hit by Cleveland's Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Beckham walked off with a limp but suffered a high ankle sprain. He later broke his ankle during Week 5 and missed the rest of the season.

Beckham also blamed his torn quad muscles from last year on the 2017 hit.

When a reporter called Beckham a "dynamic player" in a follow-up question with Williams, the defensive coordinator shot him down and said that's just an opinion. He asked what was the Giants' opinion and pointed out that they traded Beckham in the offseason.

The Browns will visit the Jets for Monday Night Football next week at MetLife Stadium. Perhaps Williams and Beckham will have time to sort this out then.