Former Steelers quarterback and NFL Hall-of-Famer Terry Bradshaw blasted ex-Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown on Friday in an interview with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

"I had no idea they catered to Brown as much as they supposedly did," Bradshaw told the Tribune-Review's Joe Rutter. "I can't stand players like Antonio Brown."

Brown was the NFL's most productive receiver in his nine seasons with Pittsburgh from 2010-18. The Central Michigan product tallied 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the last six seasons before a trade to Oakland in March.

Pittsburgh reached the playoffs in six of nine seasons with Brown, but the Steelers haven't cashed in with a Super Bowl since 2010. Bradshaw had no problem labeling Brown as a key culprit for the drought.

"I will not put up with that kind of behavior. You don't win with it," Bradshaw said. "Why haven't we won more Super Bowls? There is talent, [but] it's just guys like him. Let him go and his brand and whatever it is he's doing."

Brown never played for the Raiders and was released on Sept. 7 after a series of incidents with the front office. New England signed Brown hours after his release.

The Patriots expect to have Brown on the field in Week 2 despite being accused of rape by his former trainer on Tuesday.