LeSean McCoy suffered an ankle injury late in the Chiefs' 28-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday and he will undergo an MRI on Monday to evaluate the severity of the injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

McCoy's injury is not expected to be major, but nothing is certain yet.

Through two games, he leads Kansas City with 104 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The Chiefs signed the two-time All-Pro late in training camp after he was cut by the Bills. McCoy previously played with Chiefs coach Andy Reid when he started his career with the Eagles.

If McCoy is injured, Kansas City will turn to Damien Williams to pick up the slack in place of the six-time Pro Bowler. Williams leads the team with 22 rushes and a touchdown but has just 34 yards on the ground so far. However, he also has nine catches for 87 yards, which ranks third and fourth on the team, respectively.

Additionally, 2019 sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson could also see an increase in touches if McCoy is unavailable or hobbled.

The Chiefs host the Ravens this upcoming Sunday and then go to Detroit for a matchup with the Lions.